Elva Marie Borrell LaCombe, age 96, of Echo

Elva Marie Borrell LaCombe

ECHO - Funeral services for Mrs. Elva Borrell LaCombe will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Jason Gootee officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Echo. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. A rosary will be recited on Monday at 11 a.m.

Mrs. LaCombe, age 96, of Echo, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. Born on April 2, 1920, she was Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1937, a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and member of the choir starting as a child for 75 years. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society of St. Francis. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and loved to cook and be surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eloe Guillory Borrell; her husband, Wade LaCombe; daughter, Dolores Reason, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Bobby Lacombe of Echo; five daughters, Joyce Dauzat of Killeen, Texas, Cheryl Bonstaff of Marrero, Jean St. Romain of Fifth Ward, Trudy Mertens of Forest Hill, and Lynel Lonidier of Fifth Ward; 21 granchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rick Dauzat, David Reason, Justin White, Devan Sisung, Robbie Lacombe, and Chuck St. Romain. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Henderson, Brett Guillory and Lance Lacombe.

