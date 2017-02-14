Estelle Carol Moreau Peavy, age 82, of Houston, Texas

Estelle Carol Peavy

HOUSTON, TEXAS - A Mass of Christian Burial for Estelle Carol Moreau Peavy of Houston, Texas was offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 13, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. The Rite of Committal followed at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Estelle Carol Moreau Peavy, passed away on Thursday, the 9th of February 2017, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, at the age of 82. Born on the June 3 1934 in Marksville, Carol moved to Houston to attend Sacred Heart Dominican College, where she earned a BS degree in Nursing. She met Odis after graduating from college, while working as a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital. They married in 1956 and made their home in Bellaire, where they raised their three children. While her children attended Holy Ghost Elementary School, she volunteered for years as the school’s nurse. With her youngest in high school, she attended graduate school at Texas Woman’s University in Houston and earned her MS degree in Nursing in 1980. She taught nursing at University of St. Thomas (UST) for several years.

Carol was an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She was a member of the choir and loved to sing and play the piano. During her life, she volunteered her time at the Magnificat House, was involved with both Marian High School and the creation of Marian Christian High School, Catholic Charities, and a member of the Theresians at the Cenacle Retreat house.

Carol was active in the Associated Nursing Alumni of Dominican College, St. Joseph's and the University of St. Thomas, serving as president of the organization several times. She was a tireless advocate for a Catholic nursing school in Houston. Her persistent efforts were instrumental in convincing UST to re-establish a nursing school in 2002. For many years, she and Odis provided critical financial support for the school and in 2014, at the inaugural graduating class, UST named the School of Nursing the Carol and Odis Peavy School of Nursing.

Carol and Odis started PV Rentals, a vehicle rental company in 1983. She was an enthusiastic marketer for the business and was always welcoming customers as they entered. She was actively involved with the business until health issues prevented her from continuing her daily involvement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Leon Moreau and Agnes Carrol-Smith Frank; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Peavy, DDS; and two sisters, Kathleen Moreau Brown and Shirley Moreau Baudin.

Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Odis Lee Peavy; daughter, Kathleen Peavy (Richard) Van Deventer; son, David (Stephen McCauley) Peavy; her grandchildren, Nancy M. Bailey, William Bailey, Kyle McCauley, and Sean McCauley; and her sister, Ginger Moreau (Don) Miller and husband Don.

The family would like to thank Guadalupe and Leticia Porras for their loving dedication to caring for Carol. Their commitment and support for Carol was instrumental in her enjoyment of these last few years.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family wishes memorial contributions to be directed to the Carol and Odis Peavy School of Nursing, UST, 3800 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006.