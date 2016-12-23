Ethel Lee Clayton Broussard

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS- Funeral Services for Ethel Lee Clayton Broussard will be celebrated on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas by Rev. Richard K. Nash and fellow witnesses.

Ethel Lee Clayton Broussard of Port Arthur, Texas was joyfully escorted by the angelic host of Jesus Christ into the kingdom of heaven on December 12, 2016. She is a native of Bunkie and a resident of Port Arthur for over 70 years. She happily served as a teacher in the Anahuac and Port Arthur Independent School Districts for over 50 years. Continuing to be fruitful unto good works, Ethel participated in several evangelistic ministries which include Mission Circles # 1, Mission Circle #5, the feed the hungry programs instituted at the church and worldwide. She also sang in the Pastor’s Chorus, served on Usher Board #1, served with the City Wide Ushers and has been the Superintendent of the Sunday School since the Church’s inception. Ethel is a 1954 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Wiley College in Marshall Texas receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. Ethel is a member of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church where she showed her love ones how to stand firm without wavering concerning God’s Word by fighting the good fight of faith.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Herbert J. Broussard Sr.; parents, Lawrence Clayton, Sr. and Eular Tyler Clayton; sister, Helen Clayton Lenette; brothers, MacArthur Clayton, Lawrence Clayton, Jr., and Samuel Clayton, Sr.

Survivors include her daughter Candace Broussard (Artemus) Hancock of Katy, Texas; her son, Derrick Broussard of Port Arthur, Texas; two sisters, Ruby Clayton Jones of Port Arthur, Texas and Leona Clayton of Port Arthur, Texas; her grandchildren, Artemus Hancock III of Katy, Texas, Davidre Hancock of Katy, Texas, and Alisse Hancock of Katy, Texas; and a endless number of nieces, nephews, family and friends.