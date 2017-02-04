Eugene L. Dauzat, age 88, of Hickory Hill

Eugene L Dauzat

MONCLA - Funeral services for Mr. Eugene L. Dauzat will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla with Father Wade DeCoste officiating. Entombment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Dauzat, age 88, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on September 18, 1928, he was a retired farmer and retired as a bus driver from the Avoyelles Parish School Board.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Dauzat; parents, Wilfred and Verbal Dauzat; brother, Dudley Dauzat; and sister, Ina Dauzat.

Survivors include his four daughters, Linda (Kenneth) Andes of Hickory Hill, Connie (Chuck) Barnhart of Hickory Hill, Jennifer McNeal of Hickory Hill, Christine (Gerald) George of Hickory Hill; son, Dudley Dauzat of Hickory Hill; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the funeral service will be Johnathan Bordelon, Billy Crawford, Gerald George, Chuck Barnhart, Travis Barnhart, and Michael Barnhart.