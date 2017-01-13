Marksville – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Evern John Tassin at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira, Celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Evern John Tassin, age 59 of Marksville passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:20 P.M.

Mr. Tassin will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Joseph and Callie McGee Tassin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Thaddeus, Dwayne and Melissa Simmons all of Baton Rouge, Tequilla Sibley of Beaumont, TX., siblings, Glen Thomas, Peter Van (Carol) Thomas, Sr., Martha Rice, Brenda Banks and Annette Tassin all of Marksville, Godchild, Crystal Simmons of Shreveport, 14 grandchildren, one Great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

The Tassin Family has requested that a visitation be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.