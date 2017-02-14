Frances L. Guillot, age 95 of Citrus Heights, California; native of Bordelonville

Frances L. Guillot

Citrus Heights, California - Funeral services for Frances Guillot, resident of Citrus Heights, California, native of Bordelonville, are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Frances Guillot, age 95, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Gramercy Court Convalescent Hospital in Sacramento, California. She was born on April 17, 1921.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles C. Guillot; and siblings: Dallas Lemoine, Cressie Armand, Agnes Coco, and Lela Walters.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Johnny C. (Jacquie) Guillot of Citrus Heights, California and Raphael J. (Philomena) Guillot of Corinth, Texas; four grandchildren: Matthew (Karis) Guillot of Danville, California, Jaclyn (John) Chamberlain of Chico, California, Jennifer (Eric) Siegel of Chico, California, and Stacie (Tim) Stone of Lewisville, Texas; and eight great-grandchildren: John Chamberlain, Henry Chamberlain, Nicholas Chamberlain, Alec Siegel, Violet Siegel, Timothy Stone, Caleb Stone, and Claire Stone.