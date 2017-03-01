Frances Gottfredsen Nelson, age 65, of Marksville

Frances Gottfredsen Nelson

MARKSVILLE- Funeral Services for Mrs. Frances M. Nelson will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Racine, Wisconsin. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

Mrs. Nelson, age 65, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on February 20, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gottfredsen; step-mother, Jean P. Gottfredsen; mother, Joy C. Gottfredsen; sister, Joy Dupuy; and two brothers, Gary Gottfredsen and Robert Gottfredsen.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Harry Nelson of Marksville; one daughter, Jennifer Ricksecker of Racine, Wisconsin; two brothers, James Gottfredsen of Racine, Wisconsin and Gregory Gottfredsen of Racine, Wisconsin; three sisters, Margaret Bliwas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mary Vargo of Sarasota, Florida, and Gail Gottfredsen of Atlanta, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Isabel Ricksecker and Sophie Ricksecker.