Francis Bernard Coco, age 79, of Alexandria

Francis Bernard Coco

ALEXANDRIA - A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Francis Bernard Coco will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Reverend Chad Partain officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Francis Bernard Coco, 79, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Monday, January 2, 2017, in Alexandria. He was born on June 9, 1937. Francis proudly served our country in the Unites States Army. Following his military service, he went on to work for Dresser Industries until his retirement. He attended St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Echo and was a past member of Knights of Columbus. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ciecelia Bordelon Coco; brothers, Robert E. “Jr” Coco, Joseph Mayeaux, and Roymond Mayeaux; and sister, Dorothy Scroggs.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Dean Foster Coco; son, John Sheldon (Rebecca) Coco; granddaughters, Laci, Meagan, Kimberly and Kathleen; brothers, Richard L. Coco, Leon Morris Coco and Donald M. Coco; sister, Louise; and a host of other family members and friends.

The family has designated St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 38101, for memorial contributions.