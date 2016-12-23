Fred Louis, age 58, of Marksville

Fred Louis

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Fred Davis “Bootie Man” Louis of Marksville will be held on Saturday, December 24, 2016 beginning at 12 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura beginning at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Fred Davis Louis, age 58, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2016. He was born of August 11, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Verlene Jones; and father, Allen Louis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son Jermaine Davis Mose of Marksville; sister, Mary Price of Marksville; brothers, Allen Jones of Marksville and James Barbin of Marksville; two grandchildren, Tatianna Jordan of Bunkie and Naja Mose of Marksville; fiancé, Sharon Johnson of Pineville; step-children, Kemond Johnson of Tyler, Texas, Patrick Johnson of Tyler, Texas; Eric Johnson of Pineville, Corey Johnson of Pineville and D.J. Johnson of Pineville; and a host of family & friends.