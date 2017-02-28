Freddie “Fat Daddy” Prier, age 52, of Mansura

Freddie Prier

MANSURA - Funeral services for Freddie “Fat Daddy” Prier will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in The Christian Family Worship Center in Mansura. Burial will take place in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the church.

Freddie Prier, age 52, a resident of Mansura passed away at The Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans on Thursday, February 23, 2017. He was born on October 30, 1964.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Prier and Sadie Pickett; and four siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Charlotte Friels Prier of Mansura; daughters, Camisha Hollis of Omaha, Nebraska and Alexis Prier of Mansura; sons, Brandon Hollis of Omaha, Nebraska and Latracus Friels of Mansura; four grandchildren; sisters, Priscilla, Audry Mae, Laura, Linda, Carolyn, Becky, Savannah, Haroldine, Virginia, Rebecca, and Jan; brothers, Harold, Jr., Clarence, Kenneth, Charles and Chris; and close friends, Patrick Rodgers and Chris Sampson.