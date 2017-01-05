Gary ''Sween'' ''Cajun'' Lemoine age 74 of Monroe formerly of Cottonport

Memorial service for Gary ''Sween'' ''Cajun'' Lemoine of Monroe formerly of Cottonport will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 6pm at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Visitation will take that afternoon from 4pm until the time of service also at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Gary Lemoine, was born on July 6, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday January 4, 2017 at the age of 74 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. & Rena Lemoine.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Angela (David) Lakvold of Baton Rouge, Brett (Loretta) Lemoine of Monroe, Shayne (Dede) Lemoine of Cottonport, Garrett Lemoine of New Orleans, Gary ''Sween'' Lemoine of Alaska, Gina (Patrick) Neck of Lake Charles, Robin (Chance) Davis of Boyce. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madison, Gabe, T.J., Bailey, Hannah, Reagan, Jordan, Caroline, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Scott, Lily and one great-grandchild, Slayden.