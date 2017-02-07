Geraldine "Jerry" Wright, age 88, of Sulphur

Geraldine Wright

Sulphur- Funeral services for Geraldine “Jerry” Wright were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeremy Blocker officiating. Burial was in Bayou Rouge Cemetery in Evergreen.

Jerry Wright, age 88, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, at a Lake Charles area hospital. She was born November 17, 1928 to Carl and Florence Hunt, in Bunkie. She attended school at Bunkie High School and was on the girl’s basketball team and president of her Home Economics class. She married John Jeter Crutchfield Wright of Evergreen on November 18, 1950. Soon the couple moved to Lake Charles for an employment opportunity. Jerry and her husband had three children and the family attended church at Boulevard Baptist Church in Lake Charles for many years. Jerry was widowed in 1975. She became interested in oil and watercolor painting. She attended classes and painting workshops around the country and became a well-known local artist in Lake Charles. She taught painting classes in her home for nearly 30 years. She met many people and made long time friends through painting and used this medium to share the love of Jesus Christ to all she knew. Jerry moved to Sulphur in 1997 and attended First Baptist Church of Maplewood where she taught Bible study and led prayer with senior adults. Jerry was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a wise, practical woman.

Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, John Jeter Crutchfield Wright; and her daughter, Jodi Wright Moseley.

She is survived by her son, Nathan K. (Christine Moore) Wright of Pine Island; her daughter, Sunne Wright (Richard J.) Duhon of Sulphur; son-in-law, Donald J. (Darcey Fugler ) Moseley of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Skye Duhon (Tennyson) Lanah, Lance Duhon, Emily Moseley, Weston Moseley, Adam Wright, and John Wright; one great-grandchild, Moseley Thevenot; two brothers, Bill Hunt of Athens, Alabama, and Mickey (Donna) Hunt of Port Allen; and her sister, Margie Pierce of Zachary.