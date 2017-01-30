Germaine “Jerry” Warren , age 92 of ARCATA, CALIFORNIA

Germaine “Jerry” Warren

ARCATA, CALIFORNIA - A celebration of life of Germaine "Jerry" Warren will be held at 11:00 on February 3, 2017 at Paul’s Funeral Chapel, 1070 H Street Arcata, California. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Germaine "Jerry" Warren, a resident of Humboldt County for over 70 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 92 on Friday January 20, 2017. Germaine was born on October 4, 1924 in Hamburg, to parents John Lloyd St. Romain and Ura Marie Mayeux. Jerry was the oldest of six brothers and sisters who have all preceded her in death.

She graduated from Moreauville High School in 1943 and received a scholarship to Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, graduating in February of 1946. Jerry met her husband John on a blind date through friends in May of 1944. Germaine and John were engaged on August 19, 1944, before he was shipped overseas to the war in Europe. After the war, Germaine and John Warren were united again and married on June 8, 1946 in Moreauville. Shortly after they moved to Arcata, California where they built their home on Warren Creek.

Germaine and John raised six children: John Warren (Patti), Wanda Spratt (Carl), Gene Warren, Karen Snyder, Chris Warren (Dana), Alice Woodard (Mark). She had 28 grandchildren and great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Her husband John preceded her in 1998; they were married 52 years. Germaine was a homemaker and loved gardening and crocheting. After John's retirement from Cal Trans they enjoyed traveling; an Alaskan cruise with their eldest son John and his wife Patti was their most cherished.

The family would like to thank Jerry's friend Yvette Logan for her countless hours of caring and being there for whatever was needed. Jerry loved her outings with Yvette and long hours spent visiting. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at "Especially You" for their loving care and support of Mom.