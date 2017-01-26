Heidemarie Eleanore Wachsmann Brochard, age 73, of Cottonport, Louisiana, passed away January 24, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport, Louisiana on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Funeral service will be held at noon. Burial/Internment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery #1 in Cottonport, Louisiana.

Heidemarie ''Heidi'' Brochard was born in Bremerhaven, Germany to Margaret Wachsmann on March 26, 1943. She married as she described ''the love of her life'' Paul Brochard while he was stationed in the Marine Corp in Germany. They moved several times during their marriage – Hawaii, Yuma, Arizona, Jacksonville, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina and then eventually settling in Paul's hometown of Cottonport, Louisiana. She worked as a bookkeeper for R. R. Leach Bookkeeping Services in Cottonport and office manager of Ditch Witch of South Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was involved in several quilting guilds and the treasurer for the Sassy Strippers Quilting Guild. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, embroidery and her favorite hobby, quilting.

Heidi is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Paul Brochard, Jr., mother, Margaret Wachsmann, mother-in-law, Amy Ducote Brochard, and her best friend and pet, Kleine.

Heidi had two sons and 4 grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Scott Brochard and his wife Janet of Raceland, Louisiana, Travis Brochard and his wife Lisa of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, grandchildren, Jason Brochard and his wife Mariella, Lauren Brochard, Katie Brochard and Ryan Brochard and sister, Trauti Sykes and her husband Ray of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Codey Fontenot and Dr. Robert Hinkle with the Baton Rouge Clinic, the nurses and physicians of Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and The Carpenter House Hospice.