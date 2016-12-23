Helen Dauzat Ducey, age 76, of Marksville

Helen Dauzat Ducey

MARKSVILLE - Funeral Services for Mrs. Helen Dauzat Ducey, were held at 12 noon on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Markville with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. Entombment was held at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Ducey, age 76, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was born on May 8, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis Dauzat.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jerry Ducey of Marksville; one daughter, Elizabeth Ducey (Chris) Smith of Marksville; mother, Elizanne Dauzat of Marksville; one brother, Russell Dauzat of Marksville; and two grandchildren, Blaire Laborde and Brandon Laborde.