Henry 'Hank' Noel, Sr., age 72, of Marksville

Henry 'Hank' Noel, Sr.

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Henry “Hank” Noel, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Juliana Catholic Church in Alexandria with Father Remi Owuamanam officiating. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Juliana Catholic Church in Alexandria. From 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Noel, age 72, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at his residence. He was born on March 23, 1944.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Rosetta Noel.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Rose J. Noel; son, Henry S. Noel, Jr. of Alexandria; daughter, Helena Noel (Emile) Metoyer of Alexandria; two step sons, Stacy (Shannon) Jackson of Tampa Bay, Florida. and Cecil (Belinda) Jackson III of Panama City, Florida.; step daughter, Michelle Lair of Marksville; sister, Joyce Edwards; four grandchildren; and seven step grandchildren.