Herman Joseph Reed, age 89, of Bunkie

Herman Joseph Reed

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Herman “Bib” Joseph Reed on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requested visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Reed, age 89, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on April 25, 1927, he was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed in the banking and insurance businesses in Bunkie for many years. After retiring from these businesses, he was a police dispatcher for the Bunkie Police Department. His favorite part of the day was when he was on the golf course.

He is preceded in death by three sons, Daniel B. Reed, Herman J. Reed, Jr. and Michael Reed; one daughter, Margaret Reed; one brother, Emile Reed; and two sisters, Dorothy Schroeder and Sadie Reed.

He is survived by two sons, Stanley M. Reed of Tyler, Texas and David H. Reed of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Justen Reed, Lucas Reed, Roger Reed, Olivia Reed, Adam Reed, Christopher Reed, Lauren Reed, Jason Reed and Kristen Reed; and two great-grandchildren.