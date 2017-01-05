Hilda Gertrude VanDevelde age 88, of Alexandria

A mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Hilda VanDevelde will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Fr. Taylor Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Ball, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Ms. VanDevelde, age 88, of Alexandria, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Lexington House.

Hilda was a native and lifelong resident of Alexandria. She was a longtime Parishioner of St. Rita Catholic Church. During her working years, she was a longtime Avon Distributor and she worked many years for Bishop Sam Jacobs and the Catholic Diocese. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Alexandria Fire Department Local Union. Of her many hobbies, she loved fishing, cooking, decorating cakes, bowling and she loved being a canning judge at the Rapides Parish Fair & a 4-H judge.

Ms. VanDevelde is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Lawrence VanDevelde, Sr; her parents, Ernest & Gertrude Cook; her daughter, Linda VanDevelde; her brother, Ernest "J.R." Cook; her sisters, Margie Mathews, Mildred "Nunnie" Mathews; her son-in-law, Tommy O'Leary and her grandson, Dustin Allen Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Janis Woodruff (Terry) of Alexandria, Vickie O'Leary of Deville, Melissa Becker of Pineville; her son, Larry VanDevelde (Sandra) of St. Landry; her sisters, Chee Camp of Bossier City, JoAnn "Sister" Michiels of Alexandria; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and will resume at St. Rita Catholic Church Friday, January 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Shawn Bordelon, Jason Woodruff, Blake VanDevelde, Brian VanDevelde, Dugan Walker, Logan Ratcliff, Josh Willett, Cody Beaubouef, and Lance Deen.