Hilma O'Quin Slocum, age 95, of Lone Pine

Hilma O'Quin Slocum

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Hilma O’Quin Slocum will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Bro. Steve Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Slocum, age 95 of Lone Pine, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center in Bunkie. She was born on January 29, 1922.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald R. Slocum; her son, Gary R. Slocum; her parents, John L. and Florence Guillaumin O’Quin; brothers, Marshall O’Quin and John A. O’Quin; and a sister, Hazel O. Johnson.

Survivors include her daughters, Sherry S. (Benard) Smith of Belzoni, Mississippi, and Marilyn (C.R. “Butch” ) Litton of Lone Pine; one brother, Winston O’Quin of Lone Pine; a very special niece, Betty Slocum Ray of Cheneyville; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include: J.B. Smith, III, Baine Smith, Carson Smith, Reggie Slocum, Keith Ray and Luke Litton. Honorary pallbearers include: Parker Wood, Brennan Prejean, John Garrett Doherty, Garren Prejean, Bentley Carroll Slocum, Brock Slocum, Luke Litton, R.C. Slocum, M.B. Slocum, Daniel Slocum, Branch Wall, Jr., Roy Linzay, Jr., Kirk Johnson, Paul O’Quin and Devin O’Quin.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com.