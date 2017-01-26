Ila Marie Guillot age 92, of Belledeau

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Ila Marie Guillot, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau. Entombment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Guillot, age 92, of Belledeau, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Hessmer Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Silton Guillot; mother, Agnes Dauzat; father, Hickman Dupuy; brother, Harvey Dauzat; great grandchildren, Carlie Guillot and Nicholas Ryan Gauthier

She was a beloved mother, loved all of her family and loved to pray the rosary. The family would like to thank the staff at Hessmer Nursing Home for the excellent care given to their mother. They would also like to thank Dr. Kalifey and Father Bill of Our Lady of Lourdes in Fifth Ward.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Hilton (Helen) Guillot of Hessmer and James ‘J.C.’ (Christine) Guillot of Mansura, a daughter, Betty (Jimmy) Gauthier of Alexandria; brother, Kenneth Dupuy; seven grandchildren, Lisa Deshautelle, Pamela Tassin, Michael Morgan, Brent Guillot, Glen Guillot, Shane Gauthier and Stacey Robinson; 12 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers in Marksville on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 from 3:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before the time of services. A Christian Wake service will be held at 7;00 p.m. on Thursday.

Pallbearers will be Glen Guillot, Brent Guillot, Shane Gauthier, Lane Robinson, Payton Tassin and Matthew Morgan.