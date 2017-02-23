Mrs. Jackie Lynn Lachney, age 59, of Evergreen, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lachney; father, John Eldon Barker; son, Glenn Ray Seymour; brother, David Barker, two sisters, Betty Wilson and Wanda Matthews. Services are under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Rebecca Greenhouse (Chad) of Cottonport and Christine Seymour (Christopher Chaix); brother, Timothy Barker (Christine), three sisters, Shirley McDaniel, Kathy Downhour and Charlotte Fontenot; mother, Vickie Lou Matthews

Memorial services will be held at a later date.