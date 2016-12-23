James Clint Disotell, age 90, of Center Point

James Clint Disotell

CENTER POINT - Funeral services for Mr. James “J. C.” Disotell were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Disotell, age 90, of Center Point, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary. He was born on May 14, 1926 and served in the U. S. Navy and was a painter for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ethel Ryland Disotell; wife, Viola Smith Disotell; brother, Robert Disotell; and son-in-law, Otto Adams.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Kirby (Kathy) Disotell of Center Point; two daughters, Marilyn Adams of Acme and Linda Lejeune of Arkansas; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Justin Dunn, Ronnie Dunn, Butch Bailey, David Hayes, James Adams, and Lee Farris.