Janice “Munch” Bordelon, age 56, of Plaucheville

Janice “Munch” Bordelon

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Janice “Munch” Bordelon of Plaucheville will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at Fifth Ward Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Dupont. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. continuing all night until 12 p.m. on Sunday at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Janice “Munch” Bordelon, age 56, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on May 7, 1960.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Darryl “DJ” Norris and Jared Norris; and her father, Darryl Murray.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Elliott Bordelon of Plaucheville; daughters, Mindi (Cody) Grimball of Franklin; Haley Bordelon of Plaucheville; Sarah (Dennis Owens) Boltz of Plaucheville; son, Christopher (Kimmie Poret) Bordelon of Bayou Jack; her mother, Rose Murray of Plaucheville; sister, Patti (Cilton) Bernard of Bunkie; brothers, Randy Murray of Mississippi, Kevin Murray of Georgia, and Glenn (Dara) Murray of Tennessee; and her seven grandchildren: Seth Munch, Nevaeh Grimball, Maddie Grimball, Colston Rusk, Kason Owens, Beau Bordelon, and Dawson Bordelon.