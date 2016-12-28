Janice Marie Edwards, age 49, of Marksville

Janice Marie Edwards

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Janice Marie Edwards will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Thomas Paul officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph #2 Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Edwards, age 49, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at her residence. She was born on February 23, 1967.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert Edwards of Marksville; two daughters, Erica Nicole Briggs of Marksville and Jennifer Briggs of Bedias, Texas; one brother, Gary Briggs; one sister, Shari Lachney; and three grandchildren.