Jennings Paul Sayer, age 84, of Brouillette

Jennings Paul Sayer

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Jennings Paul Sayer, will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Rev. Wayne Romig officiating. Burial will be held in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Brouillette. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Sayer, age 84, of Brouillette, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.He was born on March 8, 1932.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lou Ida Sayer of Brouillette; son, Tommy Sayer of Brouillette; four daughters, Sandra Watson of Effie, Arleen Sayer of Lake Charles, Brenda Dauzat of Brouillette, and Jenny Sayer of Effie; eight grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are his grandchildren, Lynn Watson, Josh Dauzat, Cody Dauzat, Kevin Sayer, Ethan Sayer, and Leon Lachney, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Kristy Morales, Brad Laprairie and Russell Watson.