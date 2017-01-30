Jesse R. "Pete" Smith, age 81, of Ball

Jesse Rand Smith

BALL - Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Rand Smith, Sr. will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Brother Dominick DiCarlo officiating. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Ball.

Jesse R. "Pete" Smith, 81, of Ball entered eternal rest on Friday, January 27, 2017, at Rapides Regional Hospital

The family requests that visitation be observed Monday at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Smith was a native of Pineville and a member of Hosanna Baptist Church, Ball. During his working years, he was a grocery store owner; then, after many years, he worked as a Sales Rep. for Specialty Foods. Upon retirement he started part time work at Harvest Foods in Marksville, where he so much felt at home and loved his workers as his second family.

After graduating from the first graduating class at Pineville High School, of which he was proud to be a part, he moved to Muskegon, Michigan; while on vacation back in Pineville, he met his forever wife, Kathryn; they fell in love and married on July 30, 1955. God blessed this union with two sons, Randy and David. Pete was a family man bringing so much love and joy to complete that family circle. We will always know we were truly blessed by his devotion and he always let his family know how much each one was loved by him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Olivia Smith; brothers, Sam Smith, Carl Smith, Ferrell Smith; sisters, Ida Borgeson, Ethelyn Langston, Lena Dudley and Pearly Sands.

Those left to cherish his memory and his life with great gratitude and thankfulness and love that he belonged to us include his wife of 61 years, Kathryn B. Smith; sons, Randy Smith and his wife, Laura-Ellen Ayres and David Smith and wife, Angela C. Smith; grandchildren, Jessica Kramer and Sierra Smith; great grandson, Noah Jessie Kramer.

Pallbearers will be Mark Ayres, Edward Corley, Brad Deville, Herbert McKnight, Buddy Fountain, and Josh Hymel; Honorary pallbearers Ralph McManus, Kevin Smith, Roger Borgeson and Floyd Dudley.

Memorials may be made to Springhill Memorial Cemetery, P. O. Box 123, Tioga, LA 71477.

