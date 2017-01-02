Jessie "Rabbit" Brown, Jr., age 84, of Cottonport

Jessie Brown, Jr.

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Jessie Brown, Jr. of Cottonport were held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Golden Chain Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. Internment was in Golden Chain Cemetery, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home Bunkie.

“Rabbit” as he was known by many passed away from this life on Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Rapides Regional Medical Center at the age of 84.

He was a faithful member of Golden Chain Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon until his health began to fail. Rabbit was a farmer and also a mechanic for the Town of Cottonport. He loved his occupation and he loved providing for his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.

Rabbit was united in holy matrimony to Vera Carter in October 1959 and to this union three children were born.

Those left to treasure precious memories were, his wife, Vera C. Brown; son, Max Wayne Brown; two daughters, Patricia Brown of Cottonport and Mary Jo Brown (Zeke) Friels of Cottonport; two brothers Wilbert Brown of Cottonport and Morrison Brown of Houston, Texas; four sisters Katherine Brown of Cottonport, Mary Brown Smoot of Cottonport, Emma Lou Brown (Wilbert) Hegger of Cottonport and Menetter Tompkins of Simmesport; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Lester Friels, James Prevot, Trent Brown, Lonnie James, Cornell Brown and Wilbert Hegger.