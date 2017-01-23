John Roberts, Sr., age 79, of Marksville

John Roberts, Sr.

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for John Roberts, Sr. of Marksville will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Thursday, January 26, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m. Burial services will commence at the Cushman Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home that morning from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

John Roberts, age 79, passed away at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Sunday, January 22, 2017. He was born on June 1, 1937.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Roberts and Margret Weeks; step-mother, Vivian Roberts.

He is survived by his children, Sandra (Earl Descant) Bordelon of Colleen, John S. Roberts, Jr. of Bunkie, Sharon Roberts of Baton Rouge, Nancy Roberts, of Alexandria, Jackie Dodge (Jacob) of Vick, and Monique Charrier; brothers, Stephen Roberts, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Thomas Roberts of Covington, Richard Roberts of Stanford, Florida; sister, Patricia Roberts Daughty of Live Oak, Florida; mother of his children, Audrey C. Roberts; his seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.