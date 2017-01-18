John Rabalais, age 79, of Baton Rouge

John Rabalais

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for John Rabalais of Baton Rouge were held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 am celebrated by Rev. Tom Duhé. Burial with military honors followed at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Arrangements were under the direction of Rabenhorst Funeral Home East in Baton Rouge.

Rabalais, the retired owner of Home Appliance Service and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 14, 2017. He was 79 and a native of Plaucheville. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. John was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus St. Louis Council #9016 and American Legion Nicholson Post #38 where he was a five year member of the Honor Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moore and Eugenia Lemoine Rabalais; daughter, Carla Rabalais; grandson, Christian Hebert; brother, Bateman Rabalais; and sister, Lucille Rabalais.

John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Florence Juneau Rabalais; daughters, Donna (Mike) Hebert, and Stephanie Rabalais and partner, Becky Croxton; son, Kevin (Kelli) Rabalais; grandchildren, Mandy Persac, Meghan Bardwell, Jillian Landry, Cade Rabalais and Cole Rabalais; and great-grandchildren, Adler Persac, Dylan Persac, Lilly Persac, Laila Persac, Brody Landry and Maverick Bardwell.

Pallbearers were Kevin Rabalais, Cade Rabalais, Cole Rabalais, Dwayne Rabalais, Glynn Rabalais, Mike Persac, Hebert Persac, Dwayne Persac, Dylan Persac, Blake Bardwell and Donnie Landry.