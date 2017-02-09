John Rolan Bordelon, age 82, of Mandeville, formally of Marksville and Effie

John Rolan Bordelon

EFFIE - Memorial services for Mr. John Rolan Bordelon will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial services.

Mr. Bordelon, age 82, of Mandeville, formally of Marksville and Effie, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Regency House in Alexandria. Born on January 7, 1935, John attended Marksville High School and was an outstanding football player, lettering all four years. He Served in United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956, and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marines, he attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now ULL), graduating with a degree in Education.

He began his teaching career that lasted almost 40 years, and later received his Masters Plus 30. During those 40 years, he taught at L.J. Allemand Junior High in Lafayette, Marksville Junior High in Marksville and Lafargue Junior High and Lafargue Elementary in Effie. He had an impact on literally thousands of students during his teaching career. He was Scoutmaster of Troop 49 in Effie during the 1970s and spent many hours helping boys grow into young men. He attained “Vigil Honor” in the Order of the Arrow. Many summer weeks were spent at Camp Attakapas with his sons and other boys in the troop.

In 1992 he retired from teaching and moved to Mandeville to be closer to his grandchildren. Several years later he started teaching at Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. He again had a huge impact on troubled boys that needed a good role model. He received numerous letters from boys that he taught expressing their thanks for what he taught them.

He was an ordained deacon at Macedonia Baptist Church in Effie. He faithfully led the senior men’s Sunday School class at Mandeville First Baptist Church for over 20 years. His most valuable legacy is his love of God and his family. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mary Bordelon; and four brothers, Peter Luther Bordelon, Morris Bordelon, J.M. Bordelon, and Donald J. Bordelon.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Pauline Ryland Bordelon; two sons, John Stephen (Dianne) Bordelon, Daniel Ryland (Janis) Bordelon; one daughter, Colleen Bordelon (Randy) McGehee; three grandchildren, Jane Bordelon (Trey) Easterly, John Ryland (Chloe) Bordelon, Lauren Elise Bordelon; and four great-grandchildren, Edward Jack Easterly, Ryland Stephen Easterly, Lane Anderson Easterly and Willow Jane Bordelon.