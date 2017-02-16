Johnny William Layfield, age 73, a resident of Denham Springs

Johnny William Layfield – a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away Tuesday February 14, 2017 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph’s Hospice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born September 13, 1943, Johnny was 73 years of age at his passing. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday February 18, 2017 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home. Visitation and a recital of the Rosary will take place from 11:00 am to 12:45. Johnny is preceded in death by his mother – Nellie Rose Goudeau Layfield and Father - Grady William Layfield. Johnny is survived by his children: Monica Lynn Layfield McCloud, Grady John Layfield and James Richard Layfield; Brothers - Richard Grady Layfield and Michael Layfield; Grandchildren – Jessica Marie Cooper, Andrew Rikard Layfield and Alexandra Grace Layfield and Great Grandchild – Jordan LaRue Cooper.