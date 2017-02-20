Joyce Mayeaux Chatelain, age 85, of Amite

Joyce Mayeaux Chatelain

HAMMOND - Funeral services for Joyce Mayeaux Chatelain will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Richardson Funeral Home in Amite. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond.

Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Home in Amite on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Joyce Mayeaux Chatelain, age 85, died peacefully on February 20, 2017 with her granddaughter at her side at Heritage Manor of Slidell. Born in New Orleans in 1931 but lived in Marksville after Hurricane Katrina. Joyce graduated high school from McDonogh #35 and retired from Seiffert & Sons on Baronne Street in the 1980s. She loved the Lord and served Him as a born again Christian from 1958 until the day she joined Him in heaven. She was excited about sharing her faith and helping people as an example of Christ. She was the cornerstone of her family in times of need and loved teaching them about the Lord and building up their faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ora Brouillette Mayeaux and Clifton J. Mayeaux, her husband, Leo Joseph Chatelain, Jr.; son, Glenn Mark (Sandra Ducote) Chatelain; grandson, Kenneth Kelly; and aunt, Pauline Brouillette Welch.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Chatelain (David) Seghers; sister, Mary Mayeaux Thomas; her grandchildren, Samuel David Seghers, Brandi Chatelain Spence, Brad Chatelain, Brian Childs, and Nathan Chatelain; great-grandchildren: Devin Kelly, Kevin Kelly, Christian Allen, Julian Chatelain, Brandon Allen, Caden Silva, and Ariana Spence; and aunt, Gertie Brouillette Bryant.