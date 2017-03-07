Jude Ellis Gremillion, age 66, of Lafayette; native of Moreauville

Jude Ellis Gremillion

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Jude Ellis Gremillion will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12 noon.

The family will receive friends and relatives in the church hall after the service.

Jude Ellis Gremillion, 66, of Lafayette, corporate salesman at Thru-Tubing Systems, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, of complications due to Merkel cell carcinoma. Jude was born on January 14, 1951 in Moreauville, a son of the late Valerian Benjamin Gremillion and Beryl Couvillon Gremillion. He attended Moreauville High School and upon graduation attended Louisiana State University where he graduated with a degree in geology. After university, he worked in sales for various oil service companies. His job took him all over the world, including to Trinidad and Tobago (where he met his wife), Cameroon, and Nigeria. In 1995, Jude and his family moved to Lafayette where he resided until his passing. Jude loved his family, LSU football, food, and hunting. He had an intelligent mind, a kind heart, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Benjamin Gremillion; and his sister, Louisa Piralla.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Susanne Gremillion; his two daughters, Rachel Gremillion and Rebecca Gremillion; his brothers, Marcel Gremillion, Valerian Gremillion, and Gerard Gremillion; and his sister, Mary Ducote.

Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to University of Washington Merkel Cell Carcinoma Research at merkelcell.org. Checks can be made out to “University of Washington MCC Research” and sent to Paul Nghiem, MD, PhD, University of Washington- Dermatology, 850 Republican Street, Brotman Building- Rm 242, Box 358050, Seattle, WA, 98109.

The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff at MD Anderson in Houston and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.