Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine, age 77, of Moreauville

Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral service for Julius “Ju-Ju” A. Lemoine of Moreauville will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Sunday, January 29, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. Burial service will commence at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Visitation will held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 5 p.m. to midnight and will resume Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Ju-Ju, age 77, passed away at the Grace Home Hospice Center in Alexandria on Friday, January 27, 2017. He was born on July 4, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar Lemoine and Winnie Chatelain; sisters, Ivy Herriard and Zoe Rita Walsh; granddaughter, Ashley Lemoine; step-father, Hunter Chatelain; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marguerite Lemoine of Moreauville; sons, Patrick (Tracy) Lemoine, Sr., John (Elizabeth) Lemoine, and Scott (Rhonda) Lemoine; grandchildren, Rachel Lemoine, Patrick (Elizabeth) Lemoine, Jr., Tiffany (Nicholas) Blanchard, Emily (Kerry) Dupuis; great-grandchildren, Morgan Blanchard, Lily Blanchard, Hunter Dupuis, Brynleigh Dupuis, Deadrick Taylor, Jr., Dylan St. Romain, Andrew St. Romain, Kristen Martin, and Christopher McKay; and great-great-grandchildren, Zachary McKay and Aaron Marcelle.