Justin Tab Lavalais, age 22, of Marksville

Justin Tab Lavalais

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Justin Tab Lavalais of Marksville will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Baptist Church in Marksville. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Baptist Church.

Justin Tab Lavalais, age 22, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at his home in Marksville. He was born on November 11, 1994.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lou Mae Andrews; paternal grandparents, Newman Lavalais, Sr. and Alberta McGee Lavalais; aunt, Theresa Ariza; uncles, Reed Anthony Andrews, Newman Lavalais, Jr., and Elliot Lavalais.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Martha Andrews Harris of Marksville; father, Chester L. Lavalais of Marksville; brothers, Nicholas L. Lavalais of Marksville and Joseph M. Harris, III of Marksville; step-father, Joseph Warren Charles, Jr. of Marksville; maternal grandfather, Freddie Andrews of Marksville; his godparents, Robert Augustine and Gloria Augustine; caregiver, Latoya Carter; four aunts; five uncles; great aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins and friends.