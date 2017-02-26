Kaitlyn Grace Cheatham, age 14, of Effie

Kaitlyn Grace Cheatham

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Ms. Kaitlyn Cheatham will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with the Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Pineville, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation with the family will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. and will resume Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Cheatham, age 14, of Effie, Louisiana, passed into eternal sleep on Friday, February 24, 2017 in Deville. Kaitlyn was born at Rapides Hospital to William Cheatham, Jr. and Dinah Cheatham on May 5, 2002. She was a student at Marksville High School. She loved to cook, go skating and hang out with friends. Kaitlyn will be remembered for her artistic abilities, her love for all living creatures and spending time with her family and her boyfriend.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, William and Dinah Cheatham; her brothers, Wesley Cheatham and Winton Cheatham; her sisters, Natalee Cheatham and Melanee Cheatham; her grandparents, William Cheatham, Sr., Rosa Soileau, Orville and Elaine Brasket; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be James Taylor, Billy Durison, Timothy Brasket, Julian Spurlock, Charles Avant III and Mitchell McCrea.

The family of Kaitlyn wishes to extend our sympathy and condolences to Haven Coutee who was with her always and Christian Belgard who sacrificed his life trying to save theirs.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Cheatham family by visiting www.rushfh.com.