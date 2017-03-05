Karl Vance Reed, age 53, of Marksville

Karl Vance Reed

MARKSVILLE - Homegoing services for Karl Vance Reed will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Burial will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery.

Karl Vance Reed, age 53, was born in Alexandria on July 7, 1963 and passed away March 1, 2017 at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas.

A resident of Marksville, he was educated at Mansura Elementary, Marksville Middle, Rumsey Hall (boarding school), Kent College Preparatory School (boarding school), Marksville High, Tulane University, and Creighton University. Karl was a marketing executive at IBM and Xerox for over 20 years. He also spent his retirement working and developing his business D. A. S. H. Logistics, LLC. He attended mass at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville. He loved life, his family, and a host of dear friends.

Karl was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Marie Barbin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Willis (Gale) Reed of Ruston; stepfather, Furgus Phillip Barbin of Marksville; sister, Veronica Marie Reed of New Orleans; brother, Bryan Randall Barbin of Marksville; sister, Ava Danielle Barbin of Houston, Texas; sister, Myra Barbin (Shane) Williams of Alexandria; sister, Virginia Jackson Reed of Los Angeles, California; nephew, Austin Christopher (Veronica) Reed of New Orleans; niece, Reagan Marie (Bryan) Barbin of Oakdale; nephew, Sawyer David (Myra) Williams of Alexandria; and a host of family and friends.