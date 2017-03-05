Karleen Marie Milligan, age 64, of Port Barre

Karleen Marie Milligan

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Karleen Marie Milligan on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. S. Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will be in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and resume on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Ms. Milligan, age 64, of Port Barre, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas. She was born on August 27, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hansen J. and Elena Stoute Milligan; and her two brothers, Hansen “Pat” Milligan, Jr. and James “Jim” Milligan.

She is survived by her two sons, Brandon Laborde and his fiancee', Kathy Blaylock, of West Monroe and Jeremy (Nicole) Laborde of Church Point; her sister, Linda Gayle Milligan of Houma; and her four grandchildren, Montana Laborde, Hunter Laborde, Hayden Laborde and Hayli Laborde.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Laborde, Justin Gautreaux, Ryan Milligan, Jeremy Laborde, Brad Richard and Robbie LeRay. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Laborde and Hayden Laborde.