Keith Vaccaro, Sr., age 55, of Simmesport

Keith Vaccaro, Sr.

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Keith Vaccaro, Sr. of Simmesport will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Interment will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Keith Vaccaro, Sr., age 55, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles. He was born on April 11, 1961.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Janie Vaccaro.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Vaccaro; children, Keith (Kristina) Vaccaro, Jr., Jonathan (Haley) Vaccaro, Shawn (Francine) Smith, Chris (Brittney) Smith, Chelette (Warren) Dupont, Brianna Vaccaro, and Brittany Vaccaro; former wife, Charlotte Vaccaro; ten grandchildren; siblings, Bubba (Dianne) Vaccaro, Mike (Judi) Vaccaro, Charles Vaccaro, Erraina (Bill) Wilson, and Vanessa (Allen) Kimble.