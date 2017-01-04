Kenneth Ray Waltman, age 53, of Lone Pine

Kenneth Ray Waltman

LONE PINE - Memorial services for Kenneth Ray Waltman will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Lone Pine Baptist Church with the Bro. Charlie Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Waltman, age 53 of Lone Pine, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his residence. He was born on October 9, 1963.

He is preceded in death by his father, Elbert Waltman; and his step-father, Sam Blood.

Survivors include his three sons, Kenneth Ray Waltman, Jr. of Beaumont, Texas, Richard Paul Waltman of Beaumont, Texas, and Jeremy Wayne Waltman of Beaumont, Texas; his mother, Ivie Faye Blood of Lone Pine; his fiancé, Bridget Armand of Lone Pine; three brothers, James Waltman of Clinton, Steve Waltman of Atlanta and Donald Waltman of Indiana; one sister, Catherine Perry of Rayville; and one grandchild.

