Leo Jerome Mayeux, age 81, of Buford, Georgia

Leo Jerome Mayeux

Buford, Georgia - A memorial service for Leo Jerome Mayeux will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia with Reverend Jon Reed officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the service begins on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Leo Jerome Mayeux, age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at home with family. He was born in Moreauville on November 1, 1935, to the late Leo Placide Mayeux and Doris Marie Desselles.

Leo graduated from Saint John High School in Plaquemine. He served as an Airman First Class with the United States Air Force as a radar operator in Alaska, then in Macon, Georgia, and Biloxi, Mississippi. He then worked as a Field Engineer for the NCR Corporation in New Orleans, Dayton, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia before retiring in 1985.

He loved Mardi Gras and his favorite parade, the Rex / Elks/Crescent City parade held each year on Mardi Gras day. In retirement Leo enjoyed travel and traveled with his son to six of the seven continents – Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Australia. Leo was a member and usher at Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, Georgia.

Along with his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Janis O’Neal Mayeux and son, Chad Thomas Mayeux.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Mayeux of Lawrenceville; nephews, John Harmon of Hedgesville, West Virginia and Michael Harmon of Jefferson; great nephews, James Harmon of Brunswick, Maryland and Staff Sgt. Cody Harmon; and great niece, Jennifer Roussel of Slidell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Impacto Ministry’s Abuelitos Project - helping to feed the elderly in Guatemala at http://impactoministry.com/donateol(select Project: “Other”, then under Other: enter “Leo Mayeux”)

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory of Buford, Georgia.