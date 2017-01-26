Leroy Lavallias, age 97, of Mansura

Leroy Lavallias

MANSURA - Funeral Services for Leroy Lavallias, Sr. of Mansura will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11am at Starlight Baptist Church in Marksville. Visitation will be held that morning from 9am until the time of service at Starlight Baptist Church in Marksville. Interment will commence in the Starlight Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Leroy Lavallias, Sr., age 97, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on September 2, 1919.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearline Lavallias; children, Leroy Lavallias, Jr. and Cleophus Lavallias; grandchild, Dramkie L. Jacob; parents, Victor and Elouise Lavallias; brothers, Davis Lavallias, Clinton Lavallias, Linton Lavallias and Malcolm Lavallias.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Leola Lee, Earline Swain, Sarah Batiste, Clementine Hunter, Bernadine Thomas, Earnestine Friels, Mary Lavallias, Lester Lavallias, Marshall Lavallias, Robert Lavallias, Annette Howard; and one sister, Marion Barker; his 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.