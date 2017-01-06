Levi “Pat” Carter, IV, age 61, of Benton

Levi “Pat” Carter, IV

BUNKIE - A memorial service for Levi “Pat” Patrick Carter, IV will be celebrated on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Carter section of Pythian Cemetery, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that a memorial reception be observed at Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Carter, age 61, a native of Bunkie and living in Benton passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Willis Knighton Bossier Health Center. He was born on June 14, 1955. Pat retired, with over 35 years of service, from Texaco - Chevron, having lived in New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Lee Alvarez Carter of Benton; two step-daughters, Rikki Gargia of Benton and Lexy Yberra of Benton; one son, Levi Patrick Carter, V of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his parents, L.P. (III) and Mary Louise Nicholson Carter of Bunkie; four sisters, Sarah Nicholson (William “Bill”) Hounshell of Cisco, Texas, Elizabeth Leatherwood (Larry) Smith of Bunkie, Katherine Louise (David) Butterworth of Phoenix, Arizona and Rebecca Diane (Steve) Meunier of Alto, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.