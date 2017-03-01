Lillie Mae Coco, age 71, of Ville Platte

Lillie Mae Coco

MOREAUVILLE - A memorial service for Lillie Mae Coco of Ville Platte will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Friday, March 3, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Lillie Mae Coco, age 71, passed away at the Mercy Regional Medical Center of Ville Platte on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. She was born on December 12, 1945.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable David Cline.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy Coco of Carrollton, Texas, Louis Coco, III of Houston, Texas, and John Coco of Baton Rouge; her grandchildren, Daniel Coco, Ryan Coco, Cal Coco, Morgan Coco, and Logan Cruz; her sisters, Betty Mayor, Patsy Cline, Susie St. Romain, and Shelia Bello; and brothers, John Cline and Jack Cline.