Linda Marie Ducote, age 50, of Simmesport

Linda Marie Ducote

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services will be held for Linda Marie Ducote on Wednesday February 8, 2017 at 12 noon in the chapel of Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Rev. Eugene Carlock officiating. Entombment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport on Tuesday February 7th from 5 p.m. until service on Wednesday.

Mrs. Ducote, age 50, of Simmesport, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father Roy Mayeaux. Born on February 28, 1966, Mrs. Ducote had worked over 20 years as a cook for the Riverside Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Ducote; two daughters, Erica (David) Hess of Simmesport and Malarie Ducote of Bordelonville; two brothers, Roy Mayeaux, Jr. and Larry Mayeaux; one sister Melanie DeSoto; and her mother, Georgia Guidry Mayeaux.