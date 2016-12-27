Linda VanDevelde, age 65, of Alexandria

Linda VanDevelde

PINEVILLE - Memorial services for Ms. Linda VanDevelde will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with the Rev. Steve Speer officiating.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service.

Ms. VanDevelde, age 65, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 22, 2016 in her residence. She was born on December 31, 1950. Linda was an honor graduate of Bolton High School, class of '68 and was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority at University of Louisiana at Monroe. Linda was a brilliant, beautiful and talented woman. She was a superb cook, seamstress, business woman, homemaker and mother. She was also an animal advocate.

Ms. VanDevelde is preceded in death by her father, Archie Lawrence VanDevelde; her brother-in-law, Tommy O’Leary; and her nephew, Dustin Allen Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Hilda Gertrude Cook VanDevelde; her daughter, Monica Walker of Grapevine, Texas; her son, Dugan Walker of New Orleans; her sisters, Janis V. (Terry) Woodruff of Alexandria, Vickie O’Leary of Deville, Melissa Becker of Pineville; her brother, Larry (Sandra) VanDevelde of Lone Pine; two grandchildren, Parker Amie Tumminello, and Ty Louis Tumminello; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Cenlahopehouse.org; an organization to support the empowerment and independence of women and children in need.

