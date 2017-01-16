Loretta Dufour LaGrange, age 64, of Plaucheville

Loretta Dufour LaGrange

PLAUCHEVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Loretta LaGrange will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Mater Delorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Delorosa Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with a rosary being recited at 10:00 a.m.

Loretta, age 64 of Plaucheville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. She was born on July 6, 1952.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lillian Galland Dufour; and two brothers, Joseph Dufour and Samuel Dufour.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Leland R. LaGrange of Plaucheville; her son, Michael (Shelli) LaGrange of Brusly; her daughter, Misti LaGrange of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Dewey Dufour of Plaucheville and Alvin Dufour of Kenner; five sisters, Marjorie Kennedy of Metairie, Katherine Desoto of Lafayette, Shirley Jones of Metairie, Lucille Zerangue of Lafayette, and Janet Guillot of Plaucheville; her grandchildren, Lance, Shelby, Spencer, Savannah, Skylar, Chloe, and Shane; step-grandchildren, Tailer, Micahlyn and Emma; and one great-grandchild, Scarlett Roze; and numerous nieces and nephews.

