Louise St. Romain, age 89, of Plaucheville

Louise St. Romain

PLAUCHEVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Louise Ducote St. Romain will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Louise Ducote St. Romain, age 89, of Plaucheville, peacefully entered eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Oak Monte Estates.

Born in Cottonport on September 20, 1927, Louise and her devoted husband James spent most of their married life in New Orleans and Metairie where they raised four children. They returned to Avoyelles Parish in 2003 where they enjoyed their remaining years.

Mrs. St. Romain is preceded in death by her loving husband, James St. Romain.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Linda (Raymond) Lachney, Kenneth (Joann) St. Romain, Stephanie (Larry) Long and Annette (Jody) Torres; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Denise Bolner of Metairie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Kenneth St. Romain Sr., Scott Lachney, Mark Lachney, Ryan Torres, Tyler Haskell, Kenneth St. Romain, Jr., Patrick Torres, Austin Lachney and Chad Torres.

The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation and thanks to the residents at Oak Monte Estates for their friendship and love. We would also like to thank the staff and administration of Oak Monte Estates and Compassionate Care Hospice for their unending service, support and devotion.

Our Mother was a very kind-hearted, spiritual and loving person. She was truly loved by all and will be deeply missed.