Mac Pierre Normand, age 69, of Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Mac Pierre Normand will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Normand, age 69, of Hessmer, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Gremillion Normand; brothers, Ted Normand and Jimmy Normand.

Mac started his working career as a barber, then a carpenter. Since 1984, he was the owner of Mac’s Building Supply, as well as, Mac’s Dirt Service.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 38 years, Donna Villemarette Normand of Hessmer; two sons, Faron Normand and wife Gay of Hessmer, Heath Normand of Winston Salem, NC; two daughters, Terrie Normand Ducote of Bunkie, Tracie Normand and partner Genette of Mansura, two step- daughters Sherri Rachal and Kelly Rachal, ten grandchildren, Toby, Catherine, Beau, Halli, Cassidy, Jesse, Caleigh, Ragan, Caden and Javier.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service on Saturday.