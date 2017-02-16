Margaret Lemoine Newton age 86 of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Newton will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Newton, age 86 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

Margaret, lovingly known as Geetsie to her family, was born and raised in Mansura, LA. She graduated from Academy of the Sacred Heart College in Grand Coteau, LA. After meeting Marvin on a blind date, they courted while she was in college and he was in the Army. Upon her completing college and marvin finishing his tour in the service, they married and settled in Bunkie. They were married 36 years and raised six children.

Margaret loved cooking for her family, tending her roses, quilting, needlepointing, traveling and antiquing. Margaret especially loved spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren; from sleepovers to baseball games in her backyard.

She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was past president of the Altar Society and a member of the Senior Choir.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Marvin Newton; her parents, Albin, Sr. and Norma Bordelon Lemoine; sister, Felice Lemoine Viguerie; brother, Michael Grady Lemoine.

Survivors include her children: Gordon John (Debra Juneau) Newton of Alexandria, Jordan Joseph (Donna Hines) Newton of Bunkie, Samuel Mark (Donna Noel) Newton of Bunkie, Thomas Frederick (Genie Sutton) Newton of Bunkie, Paul Albin (Patricia Douzart) Newton of Bunkie and Amy Margaret (Chrissy Brokaw) Newton of Fredericksburg, VA; two brothers, Ignatius B. and Cecilia Lemoine of Mansura, and Albin M., Jr. and Kathy Lemoine Longbridge; three sisters, Jeanne Lemoine Bonnette and Herb of Alexandria, Carol Lemoine DeMars and Glenn of Mansura, and Norma Lemoine Sherman and Rahn of Monroe; brother-in-law, Danny Viguerie of New Orleans; 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Friday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The family wishes to thank Margaret’s care-givers; Doris Campbell, Daisy Campbell, Parfenia Spriggins, and Pearlie James. Their love and dedication over the past 7 years was a tremendous comfort to Margaret and her family. Also, a special thanks to Bailey Place Assisted Living Home, Bunkie General Hospital, St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, All Saints Hospice and Bayou Vista Nursing Home for their sincere care shown to Margaret.

Pallbearers will include: Jacob Newton, Donald Newton, Brad Newton, Scott Newton, Adam Newton, Paul Newton, Joseph Newton, Christopher Newton, James Newton, Albin Lemoine and Ignatius Lemoine.

In lieu of flowers, the family expresses donations be made in Margaret’s memory to: St. Anthony School, 116 S. Knoll St., Bunkie, LA 71322.